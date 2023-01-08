About Radio Santa Claus

About Radio Santa Claus

About Radio Santa Claus

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Radio Santa Claus is New York’s premier holiday radio station, dedicated to bringing the magic of Christmas to listeners across the USA. Broadcasting from the heart of New York City, this station fills the airwaves with festive cheer and timeless holiday classics. Known for its exceptional programming and joyful spirit, Radio Santa Claus is the perfect companion for the holiday season.



Broadcasting from New York, Radio Santa Claus reaches listeners throughout the entire metropolitan area and beyond. Whether in Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, or further afield, listeners can tune in and enjoy the enchanting sounds of Christmas.



The station features a delightful playlist that includes classic Christmas carols, modern holiday hits, and everything in between. From Bing Crosby’s “White Christmas” to Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” Radio Santa Claus provides the perfect mix to keep the holiday spirit alive. Special themed segments and countdowns add extra excitement to the festive programming.



The live hosts at Radio Santa Claus bring warmth and joy to the airwaves. With their engaging personalities, they share heartwarming Christmas tales, fun holiday trivia, and take song requests from listeners. Their lively shows create a festive atmosphere that keeps everyone entertained and in the holiday spirit.



The station caters to a wide audience, from children excited about Santa’s arrival to adults reminiscing about Christmases past. Its programming is designed to bring joy and warmth to listeners of all ages, making it a staple for holiday celebrations.



Radio Santa Claus is the ultimate holiday station for New York and beyond. With its extensive coverage, engaging live shows, timely updates, and enriching podcasts, the station offers an unparalleled holiday listening experience. Tune in to Radio Santa Claus and let the joyous sounds of the season fill your home with warmth and happiness!

