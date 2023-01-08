About Radio Love Live

About Radio Love Live

About Radio Love Live

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Radio Love Live, the program for young people, is dedicated to playing hits and ballads and is the most appealing among listeners between 25-34 year-olds. Among our listeners it is ranked no. 381 on our top list. With a total of eleven streams there's never a dull moment. Radio Love Live's focus is on music so that you stay up-to-date and don't miss a hit. The contents of the English program are, of course, broadcasted in the national language.

