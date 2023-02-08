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Yacht Rock Radio

Live Music80sLove Songs70s
Yacht Rock Radio
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About Yacht Rock Radio
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Welcome Yacht Rock Radio USA – 60s, 70s, 80s Smooth Sailing Rock….

Yacht Rock Radio’s – All Year Summer Long Beach Party! You’ll hear artists like Michael McDonald, Christopher Cross, Hall & Oates and other greats of smooth rock music. It’s the kind of rock that doesn’t rock the boat! So sit back in your lounge chair and soak it up!

Riding the wave all year long in your lounge chair, Yacht Rock, Soft Rock, Easy Listening Smooth Rock Music…

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EnglishNew YorkNew YorkUSA80sLove Songs70s90sLive Music
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