About WQHT - HOT 97

About WQHT - HOT 97

About WQHT - HOT 97

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HOT97 is THE Hip Hop, R'n'B and Rap station in New York. Listen to what New York is talking about, and enjoy the beats straight from the source. The station's team of experienced and knowledgeable DJs are passionate about the music they play, and provide commentary on the latest music and culture trends. They also regularly host interviews with the biggest names in the industry, giving listeners an inside look at the artists behind the music.



In addition to playing music, the station also offers a variety of shows that focus on specific themes or styles. These shows range from live performances to exclusive interviews, providing listeners with an in-depth look at the music and the artists who create it. WQHT also organizes and promotes a wide range of music events and concerts around the area and has a strong online presence to keep its listeners informed.



WQHT - HOT 97 is perfect for anyone who loves hip-hop and R&B music and wants to stay up-to-date with the latest trends and chart-topping hits. The station is dedicated to playing the best and most popular music from the genre, and fans are sure to find a number of their favorite songs, artists, and memories on this station. So, if you're a fan of hip-hop and R&B, be sure to tune in to WQHT - HOT 97.

