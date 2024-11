About The Dinosaur 95.3 - 103.9 FM

The Dinosaur 95.3 - 103.9 FM, the program for young people, is dedicated to playing hits and top 40 & charts and is the most appealing among listeners between 55-64 year-olds. On our top ranking, The Dinosaur 95.3 comes in at no. 661. The aim of this program is to keep the listeners well entertained. On The Dinosaur 95.3 the music takes center stage! It is presented in English.