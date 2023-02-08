About WQXR 105.9 FM

About WQXR 105.9 FM

About WQXR 105.9 FM

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WQXR 105.9 FM is a classical music radio station broadcasting from New York City. Known as the "most listened-to classical station in the country," WQXR is committed to providing listeners with a diverse and engaging selection of classical music, as well as informative programming on the arts.



The station's programming includes a wide range of classical music, from Baroque to contemporary, featuring world-renowned orchestras, chamber ensembles, and soloists. The station also offers live concert broadcasts, opera performances, and feature programs that highlight various composers, performers, and eras of classical music.



WQXR also provides in-depth arts coverage, and with the collaboration of the New York Times, offer the WQXR "New York Times Arts" segment, featuring interviews and coverage of the latest happenings in the local and global arts communities.



In addition, the station has a strong online presence, with a website that offers additional content, such as live webcasts, playlists, and podcasts, as well as an archive of past performances, interviews, and features.



The station also takes part in fostering the next generation of classical music lovers, by providing resources for music education, such as the "WQXR Young Artist Showcase" which features up and coming artists, and "WQXR School of Music" which provides resources for music teachers and students.



Overall, WQXR 105.9 FM is the premier destination for classical music enthusiasts, offering a wide range of classical music, as well as arts and culture news and educational resources. The station's commitment to quality and diversity in programming, its online presence and community involvement make it a valuable resource for lovers of classical music everywhere.

