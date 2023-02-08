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WGDJ - Talk 1300
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WGDJ - Talk 1300

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WGDJ - Talk 1300
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About WGDJ - Talk 1300
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For talk lovers, WGDJ - Talk 1300, the broadcast is the best companion. The four hundred and eighty-ninth rank on our top list is occupied by WGDJ. The aim of this broadcast is to keep the listeners supplied optimally. WGDJ is just right for you if you want to be well informed all the time and your heart beats for talks on politics, money, law, home and car repair. All information is provided in English.

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EnglishRensselaer NYNew YorkUSATalk
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