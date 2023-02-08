About 106.7 Lite FM - New York's Best Music Variety!

About 106.7 Lite FM - New York's Best Music Variety!

About 106.7 Lite FM - New York's Best Music Variety!

(203)

106.7 Lite FM - New York's Christmas Station is the leading holiday radio station based in the vibrant city of New York, USA. This station covers the entire New York metropolitan area and ensures that listeners from all corners of the city and beyond are immersed in festive cheer. This station is the perfect companion for the most wonderful time of the year, delivering festive music around the clock.



106.7 Lite FM - New York's Christmas Station broadcasts throughout the New York metropolitan area, from Manhattan to Brooklyn and beyond, reaching a broad audience. This extensive coverage ensures that listeners in New York City, Jersey City, Newark, and surrounding areas can enjoy their favorite Christmas hits.



The station plays a carefully curated selection of the best Christmas hits of all time. From classic Christmas carols to modern holiday favorites, 106.7 Lite FM offers something for everyone. The festive playlist is complemented by special shows and themed evenings that capture the magic of the holiday season.



106.7 Lite FM provides live presentations throughout the day, with hosts sharing interesting Christmas stories, taking song requests, and creating an interactive and festive atmosphere. The live shows keep listeners engaged and entertained with a touch of holiday spirit.



The station caters to a diverse audience, from families to young adults and older listeners who love the Christmas season and enjoy being accompanied by festive music. The programming is designed to appeal to a wide demographic, bringing a touch of Christmas magic to everyone.



106.7 Lite FM - New York's Christmas Station is the ultimate holiday station for the entire New York metropolitan area. With its extensive coverage, live presentations, current news updates, and entertaining podcasts, the station offers an unparalleled listening experience during the most festive time of the year. Tune in and let 106.7 Lite FM bring you into the Christmas spirit!

