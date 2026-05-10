Skip to content
Radio Logo
Open app
Radio StationsWeihnachten mit ANTENNE BAYERN – Weihnachtshits
Listen to this station in the app for free:
Weihnachten mit ANTENNE BAYERN – Weihnachtshits
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Weihnachten mit ANTENNE BAYERN – Weihnachtshits

ChristmasR'n'BPop
Weihnachten mit ANTENNE BAYERN – Weihnachtshits
Playing now
About Weihnachten mit ANTENNE BAYERN – Weihnachtshits
(266)

Station website
GermanIsmaningBavariaGermanyR'n'BPopChristmas
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
USA
v8.22.0 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 10/5/2026 - 8:17:46 PM
A company fromMADSACK