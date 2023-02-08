Skip to content
Radio Logo
Open app
Radio StationsANTENNE BAYERN Italo Hits
Listen to this station in the app for free:
ANTENNE BAYERN Italo Hits
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

ANTENNE BAYERN Italo Hits

SchlagerHits
ANTENNE BAYERN Italo Hits
Playing now
About ANTENNE BAYERN Italo Hits
(5)

Station website
GermanIsmaningBavariaGermanySchlagerHits
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
USA
v8.23.2 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 10/6/2026 - 10:24:33 PM
A company fromMADSACK