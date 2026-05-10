About Radio Chanson

About Radio Chanson

About Radio Chanson

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You need the newest melodies from schlager in order to get out of bed every morning or to get in a good mood during the day? Listen to what your heart desires and tune into Radio Chanson. Among our listeners it is ranked no. 576 on our top list. This program is the specialist of good entertainment. No matter if information or music, on Radio Chanson you get an all inclusive package. All information is provided in Russian.

