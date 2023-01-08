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Russkoe Radio Русское Радио
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Russkoe Radio Русское Радио

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Russkoe Radio Русское Радио
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About Russkoe Radio Русское Радио
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Русское Радио - Russkoye Radio from Moscow has been a significant radio station since 1995, whose focus is not on political information, but rather on entertainment. Besides charts and new Russian artists, Russkoye Radio informs about future events all over Russia. The morning show 'Russian Peppers' - 'Русские Перцы' gets you in the mood for the day. Thanks to Russian chanson and techno, you won't get bored so quickly.

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