About Nashe Radio - Наше Радио

About Nashe Radio - Наше Радио

About Nashe Radio - Наше Радио

(118)

Need a great start to the day with the latest hits from rock? Listen to what your heart desires and turn on the top station Nashe Radio - Наше Радио for the age group 35-44. Among our listeners it is ranked no. 525 on our top list. The aim of this broadcast is to keep the listeners supplied optimally. No matter if news or music, Nashe Radio provides you withan all inclusive package. All information is provided in Russian.

