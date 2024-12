About Radio Paloma - Kultschlager

Radio Paloma - Kultschlager, the program for young people, is dedicated to playing schlager and hits and is the most popular among listeners between 25-34 year-olds. In our users' charts, Radio Paloma comes in at no. 1913. Here the listeners are offered a nice package with three podcasts and seven streams. Radio Paloma streams an even mix of music and news. The language is in German.