About bigFM Mashup

Do you want to relax, sit back and switch off with pop and electro? Listen to what your heart desires and turn on the bigFM's top station bigFM MASHUP, for the age group 25-34. On our top ranking, bigFM MASHUP is listed at 1790th position. Here the listeners are provided with a nice package of two podcasts and twenty-seven streams. Here on bigFM MASHUP you get to hear a lot of music with almost no interruptions. All information is provided in German.