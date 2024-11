About bigFM Sunset Lounge

What about getting in a good mood with chillout? bigFM Sunset Lounge, the station from bigFM, offers you what your heart desires and is on top of the list of the age group 25-34. Among our listeners it is ranked no. 1144 on our top list. With a total of two podcasts and twenty-seven streams there's never a dull moment. The emphasis on bigFM Sunset Lounge is on music, so you won't miss a single hit. All information is provided in German.