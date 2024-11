A great selection of oldies and schlager keeps you in a good mood when you tune into SWR4 Freiburg, the program of Südwestrundfunk. It is ranked no.

About SWR4 Freiburg

A great selection of oldies and schlager keeps you in a good mood when you tune into SWR4 Freiburg, the program of Südwestrundfunk. It is ranked no. 869 on our top list from our listeners. Here the listeners are offered a nice package with seven podcasts and thirteen streams. SWR4 Freiburg broadcasts a balanced mix of music and news. The language is in German.