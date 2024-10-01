About SWR4 Friedrichshafen

SWR4 Friedrichshafen, the program of Südwestrundfunk for young people, is dedicated to playing oldies and schlager and is the most trendy among listeners between über 65 year-olds. Among our listeners it is ranked no. 1215 on our top list. Here the listeners are offered a lot with seven podcasts and thirteen streams. Not only a varied musical composition but also comments and features are on SWR4 Friedrichshafen's plate. The contents of the German program are broadcasted in the national language.

