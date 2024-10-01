Powered by RND
Radio Logo
Radio StationsSWR4 Friedrichshafen
Listen to SWR4 Friedrichshafen in the App
Listen to SWR4 Friedrichshafen in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

SWR4 Friedrichshafen

Radio SWR4 Friedrichshafen
(228)
FriedrichshafenGermanyOldiesPopSchlagerGerman

Similar Stations

About SWR4 Friedrichshafen

SWR4 Friedrichshafen, the program of Südwestrundfunk for young people, is dedicated to playing oldies and schlager and is the most trendy among listeners between über 65 year-olds. Among our listeners it is ranked no. 1215 on our top list. Here the listeners are offered a lot with seven podcasts and thirteen streams. Not only a varied musical composition but also comments and features are on SWR4 Friedrichshafen's plate. The contents of the German program are broadcasted in the national language.

Station website

Listen to SWR4 Friedrichshafen, Hitradio - Bodensee and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

SWR4 Friedrichshafen: Stations in Family

Top podcasts

Radio stations that might interest you

Top 5

Trending

Popular

Radio
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v6.28.0 | © 2007-2024 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 11/20/2024 - 7:09:23 PM