21 Stations from Freiburg

baden.fm
Freiburg, Germany / Pop
SWR4 Freiburg
Freiburg, Germany / Oldies, Schlager, Pop
Radio Regenbogen - Südbaden und der Schwarzwald
Freiburg, Germany / Top 40 & Charts, Hits, Pop
dark-bites
Freiburg, Germany / Electro, Gothic
smash
Freiburg, Germany / Top 40 & Charts
Radio Blue Sky
Freiburg, Germany / 80s, Rock, 90s, Pop
EXTSY's Addicted Radio
Freiburg, Germany / Podcast
90er-radio-freiburg
Freiburg, Germany / 90s
daffywebradio
Freiburg, Germany / Pop
dragon
Freiburg, Germany / Alternative
maximalscope
Freiburg, Germany / Techno
Oldiecharts
Freiburg, Germany / Oldies, 70s, 80s, Top 40 & Charts
punkcommunity
Freiburg, Germany / Punk
radio-arche
Freiburg, Germany / Blues
radiobluesky
Freiburg, Germany / Hits
sirius-one
Freiburg, Germany / Rock, Pop
zsk_18
Freiburg, Germany / HipHop, Pop, Rap
MixRadio One
Freiburg, Germany / Reggaeton, 80s, Disco
Radio Dreyeckland
Freiburg, Germany / Alternative, Metal, Punk
Soundradio Freiburg
Freiburg, Germany / Pop
uniFM
Freiburg, Germany / Rock, Pop