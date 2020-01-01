Radio Logo
40 Stations from Karlsruhe

die neue welle
Karlsruhe, Germany / Classic Rock, Pop
BLUESCLUB
Karlsruhe, Germany / Blues
SWR4 Karlsruhe
Karlsruhe, Germany / Oldies, Pop, Schlager
AlternativeFM
Karlsruhe, Germany / Alternative, Rock
ondalatina
Karlsruhe, Germany / Latin, Merengue, Salsa
Zwischen-Welten Radio
Karlsruhe, Germany / Metal, Neo-Medieval, Gothic, Pop
Radio AlfieRock
Karlsruhe, Germany / 70s, 80s
baden1
Karlsruhe, Germany / 90s
fox-radio
Karlsruhe, Germany / Discofox
nonpop
Karlsruhe, Germany / Metal, Chillout, Industrial, Minimal
LernRadio
Karlsruhe, Germany / Pop
Badnerland Radio
Karlsruhe, Germany / Pop, Rock, Trance, Electro
Campusradio Karlsruhe
Karlsruhe, Germany / Pop, Alternative, Jazz, Top 40 & Charts
Disco Sender
Karlsruhe, Germany / Disco, Funk, Motown, Soul
JoesRockMusicClub
Karlsruhe, Germany / Rock
bazsyfm
Karlsruhe, Germany / Pop
biolaxy
Karlsruhe, Germany / Electro
bw-plus
Karlsruhe, Germany / Rock, Pop
djsteam
Karlsruhe, Germany / Electro
Galaxy Fun Music
Karlsruhe, Germany / Hits
jason-tv-radio
Karlsruhe, Germany / Pop, Top 40 & Charts
jmarkfm
Karlsruhe, Germany / Hits, Pop, Rock
karlsruhevapesradio
Karlsruhe, Germany / Rock
kvrgonline
Karlsruhe, Germany / Hits
nativebago
Karlsruhe, Germany / HipHop
ohrenauf
Karlsruhe, Germany / Indie
Pluxx7HouseRadio
Karlsruhe, Germany / Techno, House
Pluxx7ClubRadio
Karlsruhe, Germany / Hits
radio-ghost-tempel
Karlsruhe, Germany / Hits
radio-pdm
Karlsruhe, Germany / Electro, Funk, Hits, Soul
radio_blues-n-roll
Karlsruhe, Germany / Rock
synexitfm80er
Karlsruhe, Germany / Hits, 80s
synexitfmharder
Karlsruhe, Germany / Electro
synexitfmrap
Karlsruhe, Germany / Rap
thesupportchannel
Karlsruhe, Germany / Hits
Pop&Schlager Ecke
Karlsruhe, Germany / Pop
Querfunk Freies Radio Karlsruhe
Karlsruhe, Germany / Pop
RADYOVECO
Karlsruhe, Germany / Electro, Pop
SnakeFM
Karlsruhe, Germany / Pop
Stay Forever
Karlsruhe, Germany / Podcast