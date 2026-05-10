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AlternativeFM

RockAlternative
AlternativeFM
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About AlternativeFM
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Alternative Rock, von den 90ern bis heute! rockt.

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GermanKarlsruheBaden-WuerttembergGermanyRockAlternative
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