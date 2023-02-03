1000oldies
1000oldies, the program of laut.fm for young people, is dedicated to playing oldies and is the most appealing among listeners between über 65 year-olds.
1000oldies, the program of laut.fm for young people, is dedicated to playing oldies and is the most appealing among listeners between über 65 year-olds.
Similar Stations
oldies
Frankfurt am Main, Oldies
1000ITALOHITS
Konstanz, Pop
1000 Oldies Hits
Zaragoza, 70s, Oldies
1000melodien
Konstanz, Easy Listening
nummer1oldies
Heppenheim, Rock'n'Roll, Rock, Pop, Oldies
Flashback Oldie FM
Gotha, Oldies, 70s
NORA Oldies 60er & 70er
Kiel, Pop, Oldies
Germanradio.info/Oldies
Leipzig, Oldies
antenne-oldies
Munich, Oldies
Antenne Niedersachsen Oldies
Hanover, Rock, Pop, Classic Rock, Oldies
Oldiefans - Das Original
Lüneburg, 90s, 80s, Oldies, 70s
Radio Regenbogen - Oldies
Mannheim, Oldies
About 1000oldies
1000oldies, the program of laut.fm for young people, is dedicated to playing oldies and is the most appealing among listeners between über 65 year-olds. It is ranked no. 1132 on our top list from our listeners. With this program one is well entertained. All information is provided in German.
Station website Listen to 1000oldies, 1000discohits and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App
1000oldies
Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.
Radio stations that might interest you