About ROCK ANTENNE - Soft Rock

You need beautiful sounds from ballads in order to get out of bed every morning or to get in a good mood during the day? Listen to what your heart desires and turn on the top station from the Antenne Bayern, ROCK ANTENNE - Soft Rock, for the age group 35-44. The position no. 1519 on our top list is occupied by ROCK ANTENNE. With no less than nineteen streams the best universal entertainment is provided. The emphasis on ROCK ANTENNE is on music so that you stay up-to-date and don't miss a hit. All contents are provided in German.

