Ballads Radio – 605 Stations with Genre Ballads

181.fm - 80's Hairband
Waynesboro, USA / 80s, Ballads
RTL2
Paris, France / Pop, Ballads, Rock
Radio Swiss Pop
Bern, Switzerland / Pop, Ballads
RMC2
Mikkeli, Italy / Chillout, Ballads
SOFT POP
Germany / Ballads
181.fm - Lite 80s
Harrisonburg, USA / 80s, Rock, Ballads
LOVE CLASSICS / 1.fm
São Paulo, Brazil / Ballads, Oldies
Radio Soft
Copenhagen, Denmark / Pop, Ballads
ANTENNE BAYERN - Lovesongs
Ismaning, Germany / Pop, Ballads
1.FM - America's Best Ballads
Zug, Switzerland / Pop, Ballads
Radio Love Live
New York City, USA / Hits, Ballads
80s80s Love
Hamburg, Germany / 80s, Ballads
RT1 RELAX
Augsburg, Germany / Chillout, Ballads
Sky Radio Lovesongs
Naarden, Netherlands / Ballads
WJRB 95.1 FM
Young Harris GA, USA / Rock, Ballads
181.fm - Rock 40
Harrisonburg, USA / Pop, Ballads
181.fm - The Heart
Waynesboro, USA / Pop, Ballads
Candle Light
Netherlands / Pop, Ballads
Heartbeat FM
Dublin, Ireland / Oldies, Ballads
FluxLounge
Berlin, Germany / Indie, Chillout, Ballads
LOVETIMES | Romantic Music Hits
São Paulo, Brazil / Easy Listening, Ballads
RADIO BOB! BOBs Kuschelrock
Kassel, Germany / Rock, Pop, Ballads
Joy FM
Istanbul, Turkey / Pop, Ballads
KXXO - Mixx 96.1 FM
Olympia WA, USA / Hits, Ballads
WBMW - Soft Rock 106.5 FM
Pawcatuck, USA / Ballads
Lounge FM Digital
Vienna, Austria / Chillout, Pop, Ballads
181.fm - Mellow Gold
Waynesboro VA, USA / Ballads
Soft Pop
Germany / Ballads
WHLI - Cool 1100 AM
Hempstead, USA / Ballads
WQEZ-DB Beautiful QEZ
Birmingham, USA / Easy Listening, Ballads
Lolliradio Soft
Rome, Italy / Ballads
WKIT-FM - Rock of Bangor K 100.3 FM
Brewer ME, USA / Classic Rock, Rock, Ballads
KAYL - Mix 101.7 FM
Storm Lake IA, USA / Ballads
GotRadio - Soft Rock n' Classic Hits
USA / Classic Rock, Hits, Pop, Ballads
Radio Charivari Rosenheim
Rosenheim, Germany / Ballads
Amor FM
Mexico City, Mexico / Ballads
ROCK ANTENNE - Soft Rock
Ismaning, Germany / Ballads
Lounge FM
Kiev, Ukraine / Chillout, Ambient, Ballads
Radio Baladas - Viejitas pero bonitas
Mexico / 80s, 90s, Ballads
best of slow
Nantes, France / Hits, Ballads
Románticas del Ayer
Lima, Peru / Oldies, 70s, 80s, Ballads
One Love
Geneva, Switzerland / Ballads
WSUL - WSUL 98.3 FM
USA / Easy Listening, Pop, Ballads, Soul
Dublin's Q102
Dublin, Ireland / 80s, 90s, Pop, Ballads
Spreeradio 80er Love
Berlin, Germany / Ballads
OpenFM - 500 Rock Hits
Warsaw, Poland / Rock, Hard Rock, Ballads
ROMANTICAS INOLVIDABLES
Lima, Peru / Ballads
OpenFM - American Rock
Warsaw, Poland / Rock, Hits, Ballads
WADS - Radio Amor 690 AM
Ansonia, USA / Ballads
Slow Radio
Netherlands / Pop, Ballads