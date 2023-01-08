About RTL2

About RTL2

About RTL2

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RTL2, the program of RTL for young people, is dedicated to playing pop and ballads and is the most trendy among listeners between 25-34 year-olds. Among our listeners it is ranked no. 128 on our top list. Here the listeners are offered a lot with forty-six podcasts and three streams. RTL2's focus is on music so that you stay up-to-date and don't miss a hit. All contents are provided in French.

