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RTL2

BalladsPopRock
RTL2
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About RTL2
(956)

RTL2, the program of RTL for young people, is dedicated to playing pop and ballads and is the most trendy among listeners between 25-34 year-olds. Among our listeners it is ranked no. 128 on our top list. Here the listeners are offered a lot with forty-six podcasts and three streams. RTL2's focus is on music so that you stay up-to-date and don't miss a hit. All contents are provided in French.

Station website
FrenchParisÎle-de-FranceFranceBalladsPopRock
RTL2: Frequencies
Ajaccio 93.5 FM
Albi 106.6 FM
Alençon 105.1 FM
Amiens 103.2 FM
Angers 102.5 FM
Angoulême 88.8 FM
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