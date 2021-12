About Générations - RAP-US Gold

Générations - RAP-US Gold, the program of Les Indés Radios for young people, is dedicated to playing rap and urban and is the most favorite among listeners between 25-34 year-olds. In our users' hit parade, Générations is listed on 1596th place. With a total of twenty-four streams the best entertainment is provided. On Générations the music takes center stage! All contents are provided in English.