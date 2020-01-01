Radio Logo
Radio France Internationale (RFI) Monde

RFI is foreign service department of French radio stations. Some days of the week broadcasts are in German.
Paris, France / World, News
RFI is foreign service department of French radio stations. Some days of the week broadcasts are in German.
About Radio France Internationale (RFI) Monde

RFI is foreign service department of French radio stations. Some days of the week broadcasts are in German.

Station website

App

Radio France Internationale (RFI) Monde: Frequencies

Berlin/Kreuzberg 96.7 FM

