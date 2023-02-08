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Tropiques FM

Zouk
Tropiques FM
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About Tropiques FM
(828)

Tropiques FM, the program of Les Indés Radios for young people, is dedicated to playing zouk and tropical and world and is the most appealing among listeners between 25-34 year-olds. Among our listeners it is ranked no. 1242 on our top list. Here the listeners are provided with a diverse bouquetwith six streams. Tropiques FM focuses on music and does not interrupt with comments or reports. It is presented in French.

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FrenchParisÎle-de-FranceFranceZouk
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