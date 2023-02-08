About Tropiques FM

About Tropiques FM

About Tropiques FM

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Tropiques FM, the program of Les Indés Radios for young people, is dedicated to playing zouk and tropical and world and is the most appealing among listeners between 25-34 year-olds. Among our listeners it is ranked no. 1242 on our top list. Here the listeners are provided with a diverse bouquetwith six streams. Tropiques FM focuses on music and does not interrupt with comments or reports. It is presented in French.

