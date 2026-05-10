About BFM Business

About BFM Business

About BFM Business

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This radio programm makes your day when you tune into BFM Business, the program of BFM TV. In our users' charts, BFM Business is listed on 327th position. Here the listeners are provided with a variety of thirty-seven podcasts and two streams. BFM Business is just right for you if you want to be up-to-date and are interested in business and economy. It is presented in French.

