HomeStationsHits
NRJ France

Hit Music Only! The french mother company of the european radio station that is granting good mood and fantastic parties!
Paris, France / Hits Pop
About NRJ France

Station website

NRJ France: Frequencies

Abbeville 102.7 FM
Agen 101.1 FM
Aime-la-Plagne 102 FM
Ajaccio 101.2 FM
Albertville 102.6 FM
Albi 100.6 FM
Alençon 100.5 FM
Ales 106 FM
Allos 90 FM
Ambert 94.8 FM
Amiens 99 FM
Angers 98 FM
Angoulême 102.2 FM
Annecy 102.8 FM
Annemasse 103.6 FM
Apt 102.6 FM
Arcachon 102.2 FM
Argentan 101 FM
Arras 101.2 FM
Aubusson 101.1 FM
Auch 92.8 FM
Aurillac 101.8 FM
Autun 105.3 FM
Auxerre 101.8 FM
Avallon 100.6 FM
Avesnes-sur-Helpe 91.4 FM
Avignon 98.2 FM
Avranches 102.3 FM
Bagnères-de-Bigorre 100.1 FM
Bagnols-sur-Cèze 98.2 FM
Bar-le-Duc 97.1 FM
Bar-sur-Aube 102.9 FM
Barcelonnette 100.5 FM
Bastia 100.8 FM
Bayeux 104.1 FM
Bayonne 100.9 FM
Beauvais 89.2 FM
Beauvoir-sur-Mer 95.5 FM
Belfort 106.2 FM
Bellac 105.3 FM
Belley 102.6 FM
Bergerac 101.8 FM
Bernay 100.6 FM
Besançon 100.9 FM
Béthune-Lens 92.8 FM
Béziers 105.7 FM
Blois 102.2 FM
Bogny-sur-Meuse 104.2 FM
Bonifacio 105.1 FM
Bordeaux 102.4 FM
Boulogne-sur-Mer 102.2 FM
Bourg-en-Bresse 102.8 FM
Bourg-Saint-Maurice 102.3 FM
Bourges 90.5 FM
Bressuire 104.1 FM
Brest 102.4 FM
Briançon 98.4 FM
Brignoles 96 FM
Brioude 97.3 FM
Brive-la-Gaillarde 90.9 FM
Caen 101.4 FM
Cahors 101.5 FM
Calais 93 FM
Calvi 100.8 FM
Cambrai 91.3 FM
Cannes 99.2 FM
Carcassonne 100.6 FM
Castelnaudary 100.3 FM
Castres 97.7 FM
Cervione 99.1 FM
Chalon-sur-Saône 91.9 FM
Châlons-en-Champagne 100.4 FM
Chambéry 103 FM
Chamonix 95.9 FM
Charleville-Mézières 93.9 FM
Charolles 102.1 FM
Chartres 100.4 FM
Château-Chinon 103.6 FM
Château-Gontier 100.5 FM
Château-Thierry 90.8 FM
Châteaubriant 100.6 FM
Châteaudun 103 FM
Châteaulin 105.7 FM
Châteauroux 101.1 FM
Châteauvillain 91.1 FM
Châtel 102.8 FM
Châtellerault 89.2 FM
Châtillon-sur-Seine 101.9 FM
Chaum 103.3 FM
Chaumont 94.8 FM
Cherbourg-Octeville 99.3 FM
Clermont-Ferrand 101.2 FM
Clermont-l'Hérault 106.7 FM
Cluses 99.6 FM
Cognac 98.6 FM
Colmar 91 FM
Commercy 93.2 FM
Compiègne 103.3 FM
Concarneau 106 FM
Condom 97 FM
Confolens 99.8 FM
Corte 91.6 FM
Courchevel 104.7 FM
Coutances 101.9 FM
Crest 89.1 FM
Decazeville 89.2 FM
Die 100.5 FM
Dieppe 99.8 FM
Dieulefit 99.6 FM
Digne-les-Bains 97.1 FM
Dijon 100.6 FM
Dinan 105.1 FM
Draguignan 95.2 FM
Dunkerque 101.3 FM
Embrun 94.2 FM
Épernay 93.9 FM
Épinal 91.9 FM
Eu 106.2 FM
Fécamp 89.2 FM
Figeac 100.4 FM
Fismes 103.2 FM
Flers 101.6 FM
Florac 92.2 FM
Foix 95.4 FM
Font-Romeu 101.3 FM
Fontenay-le-Comte 100 FM
Fougères 106.5 FM
Fumay 91.4 FM
Gap 95.7 FM
Gérardmer 88.5 FM
Ghisonaccia 100.6 FM
Gien 98.3 FM
Gournay-en-Bray 106.6 FM
Grenoble 103.2 FM
Guebwiller 94.4 FM
Guéret 99.8 FM
Guingamp 96.5 FM
Île d'Oléron 102.4 FM
Isola 101.2 FM
Issoire 104 FM
Issoudun 105.2 FM
Joinville 102.9 FM
L'Aigle 101 FM
L'Alpe d'Huez 101.4 FM
L'Argentière-la-Bessée 98.2 FM

NRJ France: Podcasts in Family

L'appel automatique de Georges
C'Cauet
NRJ Ciné News
Le Festival des blagues
Manu dans le 6/9 : Le best-of
NRJ Instant Live avec Double F
Les Cons-Cons du jour
Les Infos de Glandu
NRJ POP NEWS

NRJ France: Stations in Family

NRJ France
NRJ RELAX
NRJ NOUVEAUTES
NRJ Hits
NRJ FRENCH HITS
NRJ NO REPEAT
NRJ KIZOMBA
NRJ LATINO HITS
NRJ GANGSTA RAP
NRJ Latino
NRJ DANCE 90
NRJ DEEP HOUSE
NRJ RAP US
NRJ LOUNGE
NRJ PARTY HITS
NRJ REGGAETON
NRJ CLASSIC RAP US
NRJ CLASSIC RNB
NRJ EXTRAVADANCE
NRJ HITS REMIX
NRJ REGGAE
NRJ EDM
NRJ LA PLAYLIST 100% HITS FRANCAIS
NRJ POP