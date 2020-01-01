Chérie FM
The ultimate ballad radio station from France with the most beautiful loves and pop songs.
The ultimate ballad radio station from France with the most beautiful loves and pop songs.
The ultimate ballad radio station from France with the most beautiful loves and pop songs.Station website
Bourg-Saint-Maurice 100 FM
Brive-la-Gaillarde 92.1 FM
Chalon-sur-Saône 102.4 FM
Châlons-en-Champagne 103.2 FM
Clermont-Ferrand 100.8 FM
Fontenay-le-Comte 88.2 FM
Chérie FM: Podcasts in Family
Chérie FM: Stations in Family