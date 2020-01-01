Radio Logo
The ultimate ballad radio station from France with the most beautiful loves and pop songs.
Paris, France / Pop, DJ
Paris, France / Pop, DJ
About Chérie FM

Station website

Chérie FM: Frequencies

Abbeville 99.2 FM
Aime-la-Plagne 88.2 FM
Ajaccio 96 FM
Albi 106.1 FM
Alençon 98.5 FM
Ales 90.5 FM
Allos 92.5 FM
Amiens 101 FM
Angers 105.1 FM
Angoulême 97.9 FM
Annecy 96 FM
Annonay 95.5 FM
Arcachon 98.9 FM
Argentan 104.8 FM
Arras 107.3 FM
Aubusson 95.1 FM
Aurillac 99.1 FM
Avallon 104.6 FM
Avignon 88.1 FM
Bar-le-Duc 103.1 FM
Bastia 92.7 FM
Bauge 101.3 FM
Bayonne 100.1 FM
Bellegarde 96.9 FM
Belley 101.6 FM
Bergerac 90.2 FM
Besançon 107.2 FM
Béziers 95.2 FM
Blois 91.5 FM
Bordeaux 95.3 FM
Bourg-en-Bresse 100.6 FM
Bourg-Saint-Maurice 100 FM
Brest 99.7 FM
Briançon 103.3 FM
Brioude 100.6 FM
Brive-la-Gaillarde 92.1 FM
Cahors 101.9 FM
Calvi 92.6 FM
Cambrai 92.9 FM
Cannes 95.8 FM
Carcassonne 99.6 FM
Castres 91.8 FM
Céret 92.6 FM
Cervione 104 FM
Chalon-sur-Saône 102.4 FM
Châlons-en-Champagne 103.2 FM
Chambéry 101.3 FM
Charolles 92.6 FM
Chartres 105.3 FM
Châteaudun 99.5 FM
Châteauroux 107.3 FM
Chaumont 94.2 FM
Clermont-Ferrand 100.8 FM
Cognac 96 FM
Compiègne 91.5 FM
Concarneau 102.3 FM
Confolens 104.5 FM
Corte 92.6 FM
Courchevel 102.5 FM
Decazeville 102.4 FM
Digne-les-Bains 88.3 FM
Dijon 102.5 FM
Douai 107.1 FM
Douarnenez 100.6 FM
Eyne 104.9 FM
Florac 92.6 FM
Font-Romeu 95.7 FM
Fontainebleau 91.2 FM
Fontenay-le-Comte 88.2 FM
Gap 91.4 FM
Ghisonaccia 95.5 FM
Gray 88.7 FM
Grenoble 105.8 FM
Guingamp 100.2 FM
Île d'Oléron 88.2 FM
Issoire 93.6 FM
L'Alpe d'Huez 95.7 FM
L'Île-Rousse 100 FM

Chérie FM: Podcasts in Family

Chérie FM Cinéma
L'Horoscope de Chérie FM
Le Chérie Kids
On va pas en faire un fromage
Le Réveil Chérie

Chérie FM: Stations in Family

Chérie FM
Chérie Zen
Chérie Frenchy
Chérie Party
Chérie Happy
Chérie Love Songs
Chérie Fitness
Chérie Jazzy
Chérie Running
Chérie Romantic
Chérie No Repeat
Chérie Pop
Chérie Coeur Brisé
Chérie 80
Chérie Sweet Home
Chérie Nouveautés
Chérie Acoustic
Chérie 90
Chérie Ballads
Chérie R'n'B Chic
Chérie Italie
CHERIE 100 PLUS BELLES MUSIQUES
Chérie 40 plus belles musiques
CHERIE A LA MAISON