About France Inter

About France Inter

About France Inter

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France Inter, the program of Radio France for young people, is dedicated to playing talk and is the most attractive among listeners between 55-64 year-olds. The one hundred and seventh place on our top list is occupied by France Inter. With no less than one hundred and forty-nine podcasts and one stream the best universal entertainment is provided. France Inter is just the best for you if you want to be currently informed and your heart beats for politics and news. The language is in French.

