Radio station with the greatest collection of nostalgic oldies. International goldies to French chansons - tune in to French radio station Nostalgie.
Paris, France / Oldies
About Nostalgie

Radio station with the greatest collection of nostalgic oldies. International goldies to French chansons - tune in to French radio station Nostalgie.

Station website

Nostalgie: Frequencies

Aix-en-Provence 98.3 FM
Ajaccio 93 FM
Albertville 96.2 FM
Ales 102.8 FM
Allos 94.5 FM
Amiens 92.2 FM
Angers 106.1 FM
Angoulême 95.8 FM
Annecy 93.1 FM
Annemasse 105 FM
Annonay 92.9 FM
Apt 103 FM
Arcachon 93.1 FM
Argentan 99.3 FM
Arras 93.3 FM
Aubenas 90.4 FM
Aubigny-sur-Nère 95.6 FM
Auch 101.6 FM
Aurillac 90.5 FM
Autun 102.7 FM
Auxerre 98.2 FM
Avignon 102.8 FM
Ax-les-Thermes 105.7 FM
Bagnères-de-Bigorre 96.2 FM
Bagnères-de-Bigorre 98 FM
Bagnères-de-Luchon 107.1 FM
Bagnols-sur-Cèze 102.8 FM
Bar-le-Duc 96.2 FM
Barcelonnette 98 FM
Barèges 98 FM
Bastia 91.4 FM
Beauvais 90.4 FM
Bedarieux 101.8 FM
Bellegarde-sur-Valserine 92 FM
Belley 95.2 FM
Bergerac 102.6 FM
Bernay 97 FM
Béthune 93.5 FM
Béziers 100.7 FM
Blois 101.2 FM
Bonifacio 88.3 FM
Bordeaux 97.3 FM
Bourg-en-Bresse 93.1 FM
Bourges 106.3 FM
Breil-sur-Roya 101.5 FM
Brest 97.4 FM
Brioude 95.9 FM
Brive-la-Gaillarde 99.2 FM
Caen 106.4 FM
Cahors 102.3 FM
Calais 90.9 FM
Calvi 95.5 FM
Carcassonne 103.4 FM
Castellane 92.5 FM
Chalon-sur-Saône 88.7 FM
Châlons-en-Champagne 94.2 FM
Chambéry 94.6 FM
Chamonix 102 FM
Charolles 102.9 FM
Chartres 90.5 FM
Château-du-Loir 91.9 FM
Château-Gontier 93.9 FM
Château-Thierry 101 FM
Châteaudun 90.4 FM
Châteaulin 106.1 FM
Châteauroux 100.1 FM
Châtel 93.2 FM
Châtillon-sur-Seine 96 FM
Chaum 100.3 FM
Chaumont 98.4 FM
Clermont-Ferrand 87.7 FM
Colmar 103 FM
Combloux 88.5 FM
Commercy 95.4 FM
Compiègne 90.3 FM
Corte 97.5 FM
Cosne-Cours-sur-Loire 90 FM
Creil 94.1 FM
Dax 96.5 FM
Die 92 FM
Digne-les-Bains 103.3 FM
Dijon 97.5 FM
Dole 93.1 FM
Eauze 99.5 FM
Embrun 105 FM
Épernay 95.7 FM
Épinal 104.3 FM
Fleurance 91 FM
Florac 97.7 FM
Fontainebleau 95.3 FM
Gap 104 FM
Gauville 102.3 FM
Gérardmer 106.7 FM
Gien 100.2 FM
Granville 96.4 FM
Grenoble 93.3 FM
Gréoux-les-Bains 100.2 FM
Guéret 96.9 FM
Hauteville 106.4 FM
Hesdin 102.9 FM
Hirson 94.9 FM
Île d'Oléron 98.6 FM
Isola 90.6 FM
Issoire 99 FM
Joinville 92.3 FM
Jonzac 102.1 FM
L'Aigle 99.3 FM
L'Argentière-la-Bessée 107.3 FM

Nostalgie: Podcasts in Family

Nostalgie - Le Top 5
Nostalgie - L'Horoscope
Nostalgie - L'info qui va Bien
Nostalgie - Les interviews
Nostalgie - Les Jeux
Nostalgie - La Liste de Sandy
Nostalgie - L'intégrale de Philippe et Sandy

Nostalgie: Stations in Family

Nostalgie
Nostalgie Rock
Nostalgie Italia
Nostalgie Best of 80's
Nostalgie Génération 80
Nostalgie Chansons Françaises
Nostalgie Best of 70's
NOSTALGIE NEW WAVE
Nostalgie Blues
Nostalgie Best of 60's
Nostalgie Disco Fever
Nostalgie Les plus grands Slows
Nostalgie Funk
Nostalgie Jazz
Nostalgie Légendes
Nostalgie Poètes
NOSTALGIE ROUTE 66
NOSTALGIE BEST OF 90'S
Nostalgie Les plus grands Tubes Français
NOSTALGIE POP ROCK 80
Nostalgie 100 plus grandes Chansons
NOSTALGIE VINYLES 80
Nostalgie Dance Party 90
NOSTALGIE GENERATION 80 LE MIX