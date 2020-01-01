Nostalgie
Radio station with the greatest collection of nostalgic oldies. International goldies to French chansons - tune in to French radio station Nostalgie.
Bagnères-de-Bigorre 96.2 FM
Bagnères-de-Bigorre 98 FM
Bagnères-de-Luchon 107.1 FM
Bagnols-sur-Cèze 102.8 FM
Bellegarde-sur-Valserine 92 FM
Brive-la-Gaillarde 99.2 FM
Châlons-en-Champagne 94.2 FM
Châtillon-sur-Seine 96 FM
Cosne-Cours-sur-Loire 90 FM
Gréoux-les-Bains 100.2 FM
L'Argentière-la-Bessée 107.3 FM
