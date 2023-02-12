EUROPE 2
The greatest Hits of the century will be indulging your ear 24/7 if you listen to the french big radio station Virgin Radio.
About EUROPE 2
The greatest Hits of the century will be indulging your ear 24/7 if you listen to the french big radio station Virgin Radio.
EUROPE 2: Frequencies
Bellegarde-sur-Valserine 103.1 FM
Bonnières-sur-Seine 88.8 FM
Brive-la-Gaillarde 88.1 FM
Carhaix-Plouguer 106.8 FM
Châlons-en-Champagne 95.5 FM
Charleville-Mézières 99.9 FM
Cherbourg-Octeville 88.3 FM
Cosne-Cours-sur-Loire 101.7 FM
Fontenay-le-Comte 106.6 FM
Le Chambon-sur-Lignon 93.4 FM
