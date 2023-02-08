About Skyrock

About Skyrock

About Skyrock

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Watch Out! In this radio station, we don't respect the rules, we do Skyrock!

Skyrock - Premier sur le Rap is a renowned radio station based in Paris that offers a collection of urban sounds, Rap, RnB and Hip Hop that will blow your mind! A great program hosted by Difool every morning with "Difool Le Morning" and every night with "Difool Radio Libre". The top urban music is broadcast throughout the day and meticulously selected by Fred in the shows "Rap and RnB Non Stop" and "Planète Rap". Not forgetting Mehdi who hosts "Les dédicaces" for declarations of love!

