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NRJ HITS

PopHitsTop 40 & Charts
NRJ HITS
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About NRJ HITS
(146)

Do you want to wake up with the latest hits from top 40 & charts and hits to have a great start? NRJ Hits, the station from NRJ FR, offers you what your heart desires and is on top of the list of the age group 25-34. In our users' hit parade, NRJ Hits comes in at no. 1575. With no less than ten podcasts and one hundred and forty-one streams a big range of audio content is offered. NRJ Hits focuses on the music selection and has a low word share. It is presented in French.

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FrenchParisÎle-de-FranceFrancePopHitsTop 40 & Charts
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