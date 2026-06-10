About NRJ HITS

About NRJ HITS

About NRJ HITS

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Do you want to wake up with the latest hits from top 40 & charts and hits to have a great start? NRJ Hits, the station from NRJ FR, offers you what your heart desires and is on top of the list of the age group 25-34. In our users' hit parade, NRJ Hits comes in at no. 1575. With no less than ten podcasts and one hundred and forty-one streams a big range of audio content is offered. NRJ Hits focuses on the music selection and has a low word share. It is presented in French.

