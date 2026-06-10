About NRJ FRENCH HITS

About NRJ FRENCH HITS

About NRJ FRENCH HITS

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If you want to chill, there is nothing better than chanson? Listen to what your heart desires and turn on NRJ FRENCH HITS from NRJ FR. Among our listeners it is ranked no. 1815 on our top list. With altogether ten podcasts and one hundred and forty-one streams you are permanently and any place on track. NRJ FRENCH HITS concentrates on the music selection and refrains from moderation. The moderation is in French.

