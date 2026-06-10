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NRJ NOUVEAUTES

PopTop 40 & Charts
NRJ NOUVEAUTES
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About NRJ NOUVEAUTES
(40)

For top 40 & charts and pop addicts, NRJ NOUVEAUTES, the broadcast of NRJ FR is the number one choice. The one thousand, three hundred and forty-sixth position on our top list is currently occupied by NRJ NOUVEAUTES. Here the listeners are provided with a lot of variety with ten podcasts and one hundred and forty-one streams. The emphasis on NRJ NOUVEAUTES is on music so that you stay up-to-date and don't miss a hit. The contents of the French program are, of course, broadcasted in the national language.

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FrenchParisÎle-de-FranceFrancePopTop 40 & Charts
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