The news radio station by Radio France. News in french 24/24h.
Paris, France / Economy, News, Politics
The news radio station by Radio France. News in french 24/24h.
About France Info

The news radio station by Radio France. News in french 24/24h.

Station website

France Info: Frequencies

Abbeville 105.8 FM
Agen 105.5 FM
Ajaccio 105.6 FM
Albertville 105.1 FM
Albi 105.5 FM
Alençon 105.5 FM
Ales-Mont-Bouquet 105.1 FM
Amiens 105.5 FM
Amigny-Rouy 105.4 FM
Ancenis 87.6 FM
Angers 105.5 FM
Angoulême 105.5 FM
Annecy 106.6 FM
Arcachon 105.5 FM
Argentan 105.5 FM
Arles 105 FM
Arnay-le-Duc 105.5 FM
Artassenx 105.5 FM
Aubagne 105.1 FM
Aubenas 105.3 FM
Auch 105.6 FM
Aurillac 105.5 FM
Auxerre 105.5 FM
Avallon 105.6 FM
Avignon 105.2 FM
Avranches 105.5 FM
Bagnères-de-Bigorre 105.1 FM
Bagnols-sur-Cèze 96.7 FM
Bain-de-Bretagne 93.1 FM
Bar-le-Duc-Willeroncourt 104.5 FM
Bar-sur-Aube 90.1 FM
Barentin 95.3 FM
Bastia 105.5 FM
Bayonne 105.5 FM
Bazas 105.7 FM
Beaucaire 105.5 FM
Beaune 104.8 FM
Beauvais 105.5 FM
Belin-Béliet 105.7 FM
Bellegarde 107.3 FM
Bernay 105.5 FM
Besançon 104.4 FM
Béziers 105.1 FM
Blois 105.5 FM
Bonifacio 103.2 FM
Bonneval-sur-Arc 100.2 FM
Bordeaux-Bouliac 105.5 FM
Boulogne-Mont-Lambert 106.5 FM
Bourg-en-Bresse 105.4 FM
Bourges 105.5 FM
Bourgoin-Jallieu 105.4 FM
Bozel 105.5 FM
Briançon 105.4 FM
Brignoles 105.9 FM
Brive 105.6 FM
Caen 105.5 FM
Cahors 105.6 FM
Calais 105.6 FM
Calvi 105.5 FM
Carcassonne 105.1 FM
Carmaux 105.2 FM
Castelnaudary 106.1 FM
Castres 105.5 FM
Chalon-sur-Saône 105 FM
Chambéry 105.1 FM
Chartres 105.7 FM
Château-Gontier 105.5 FM
Châteaubriant 105.5 FM
Châteaudun 105.5 FM
Châteaulin 94.2 FM
Châteauponsac 107.9 FM
Châteauroux 105.5 FM
Châtel 100.9 FM
Châtellerault 105.5 FM
Chaumont 105.5 FM
Cherbourg-Octeville 105.6 FM
Cholet 105.9 FM
Clermont-Ferrand 105.5 FM
Cluses 101.3 FM
Cognac 105.5 FM
Combloux 104.5 FM
Compiègne 105.3 FM
Concarneau 105.5 FM
Condom 105.3 FM
Contes 88.5 FM
Corte 105.5 FM
Cosne-Cours-sur-Loire 105.3 FM
Coulommiers 105.7 FM
Creil 105.6 FM
Decazeville 105.3 FM
Dieppe 105.5 FM
Digne 106.8 FM
Dijon 101.2 FM
Douarnenez 99.1 FM
Draguignan 105.8 FM
Dreux 105.5 FM
Dunkerque 106.5 FM
Épinal 106.5 FM
Étampes 105.7 FM
Eu 105.3 FM
Évreux 105.5 FM
Fécamp 105.5 FM
Figeac 97 FM
Firminy 97.4 FM
Flers 105.7 FM
Foix 105.2 FM
Fontainebleau 105.5 FM
Fontenay-le-Comte 105.5 FM
Forbach 106.4 FM
Fougères 105.5 FM
Fumel 105.5 FM
Gap 105.5 FM
Gex 101.1 FM
Gien 105.5 FM
Gisors 105.5 FM
Granville 105.3 FM
Grenoble 105.1 FM
Guéret 105.5 FM
Guingamp 105.5 FM
Hyères 107.1 FM
Ispagnac 103.7 FM
Jonzac 105.4 FM
L'Aigle 105.5 FM
L'Île-Rousse 105.2 FM

France Info: Podcasts in Family

France Info - Les informés de France Info
08h30 politique
Mise à jour - France Info
France Info - La pratique du 2 roues
France Info - Question d'argent
France Info - La pratique de l'auto
France Info - BD bande desinée
France Info - Ces chansons qui font le tour
France Info - Chroniques du ciel
France Info - Circulez y'a le monde à voir
France Info - La culture et vous
France Info - Les enfants des livres
France Info - L'Europe au quotidien
France Info - Français du monde
France Info - C'est en France c'est en Europe
France Info - Histoires d'Info
France Info - Jardin
France Info - Nouveau monde jeux vidéo
France Info junior - France Info
France Info - Kiosque d'Info
France Info - Le temps des possibles
France Info - Le vrai du faux
France Info - A livre ouvert
France Info - Info médias

