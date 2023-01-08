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Radio Classique

ClassicalFilm & Musical
Radio Classique
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About Radio Classique
(600)

The hits from classical and film & musical improve your spirit, when you turn on the station Radio Classique. The two hundred and eighty-fifth rank on our top list is occupied by Radio Classique. This program is the master of good information. Radio Classique focuses on the music selection and does not interrupt with comments or reports. The language is in French.

Station website
FrenchParisÎle-de-FranceFranceClassicalFilm & Musical
Radio Classique: Frequencies
Agen 91.7 FM
Albi 107.9 FM
Alençon 88.7 FM
Amiens 101.4 FM
Angers 93.6 FM
Arcachon 107.1 FM
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