About RCI Martinique

About RCI Martinique

About RCI Martinique

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RCI is a Caribbean radio station that broadcasts in the regions of Martinique and Guadeloupe the news and music of the Caribbean throughout the day. The generalist radio station par excellence offers daily a varied programming with debates, entertainment, political, legal, social, economic and cultural programs - All the news of Martinique, Guadeloupe and France, but also the rest of the world is scrutinized.

