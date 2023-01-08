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RCI Martinique

Zouk
RCI Martinique
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About RCI Martinique
(2626)

RCI is a Caribbean radio station that broadcasts in the regions of Martinique and Guadeloupe the news and music of the Caribbean throughout the day. The generalist radio station par excellence offers daily a varied programming with debates, entertainment, political, legal, social, economic and cultural programs - All the news of Martinique, Guadeloupe and France, but also the rest of the world is scrutinized.

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FrenchCreoleFort-de-FranceMartiniqueOverseas FranceZouk
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