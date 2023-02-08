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WJRB 95.1 FM
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WJRB 95.1 FM

BalladsRock
WJRB 95.1 FM
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About WJRB 95.1 FM
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Do you want to wake up with the latest hits from rock and ballads to have a great start? Listen to what your heart desires and tune into WJRB 95.1 FM. It is ranked no. 767 on our top list from our listeners. This broadcast is the first address of good entertainment. Not only a varied musical composition but also comments and features are on the program of WJRB 95.1 FM. All contents are provided in English.

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EnglishGeorgiaUSABalladsRock
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