About 92.9 The Game

About 92.9 The Game

About 92.9 The Game

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92.9 The Game is a radio station in Atlanta, Georgia, United States. The station primarily airs sports talk programming, covering a wide range of topics including local and national sports news, analysis, and interviews. The station is known for its coverage of the Atlanta Braves of Major League Baseball, Atlanta Falcons of the National Football League, and Atlanta Hawks of the National Basketball Association.



In addition to its coverage of Atlanta sports teams, 92.9 The Game also features programming on national sports news, including the NFL, NBA, Major League Baseball, and college sports. The station features a lineup of popular sports talk shows and hosts, such as "The Morning Show with John and Hugh," "The Midday Show with Andy and Randy," and "Dukes and Bell." The station is also the official radio home of the Georgia Bulldogs football and basketball teams.



Overall, 92.9 The Game is a go-to source for Atlanta sports fans, offering comprehensive coverage and analysis of the city's beloved sports teams, as well as a wide range of national sports news and analysis.

