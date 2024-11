HLN, the program of CNN for young people, is dedicated to playing talk content. In our top list, HLN comes in at no. 581.

About HLN

HLN, the program of CNN for young people, is dedicated to playing talk content. In our top list, HLN comes in at no. 581. With altogether ten podcasts and one stream there's never a dull moment. Instead of with music, HLN provides entertainment with Headline news by day, mysteries and investigations by night. The contents of the English program are broadcasted in the national language.