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Radio StationsWIXV - I-95 The Rock of Savannah 95.5 FM
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WIXV - I-95 The Rock of Savannah 95.5 FM

Classic Rock
WIXV - I-95 The Rock of Savannah 95.5 FM
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About WIXV - I-95 The Rock of Savannah 95.5 FM
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EnglishSavannahGeorgiaUSAClassic Rock
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