About WAQY - Rock102

About WAQY - Rock102

About WAQY - Rock102

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WAQY 102.1 FM is a radio station based out of Springfield, Massachusetts, providing listeners with a dynamic blend of rock music and sports talk. Known as "Rock 102," the station appeals to a wide range of listeners who crave for the latest updates on local and regional sports, as well as a variety of rock music genres.



The station's programming includes live play-by-play coverage of the Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins and the New England Patriots, as well as extensive coverage of other local and regional teams such as the New England Revolution and the UMass Minutemen. They also feature local and regional sports talk shows, providing fans with expert analysis and commentary on the biggest games and storylines from around the area.



Tune in to WAQY 102.1 FM for the best in rock music and sports talk in Springfield, Massachusetts. Whether you're getting ready for the big game or just need to stay informed, WAQY 102.1 FM has something for everyone. With a mix of live games, expert analysis, and commentary, WAQY 102.1 FM is the ultimate destination for both rock music and sports fans in Springfield and the surrounding areas.

