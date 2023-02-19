About WXRV - The River 92.5 FM

Music and people — both are best when they aren’t confined by labels. And a radio station that connects the two should be independent, intelligent, and diverse, like the minds of its listeners. At 92.5 the River, we celebrate that diversity every day, playing music that weaves a rock-and-roll tapestry across time and genres. Our playlist includes elements of alternative, acoustic, blues, folk, reggae, and other forms of music. You’ll hear a blend of current releases from today’s artists, your favorites from the 80s and 90s, and a few deep album cuts from the 60s and 70s. You’ll also hear artists and songs that have never been played on the radio before, because we believe that discovering new music is one of life’s simple joys, and we love to share that joy with our listeners.



If your relationship with music runs deep, and you enjoy a playlist that’s just as deep, tune in to 92.5 the River —Boston’s Independent Radio!

