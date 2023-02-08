About WBUR 90.9 FM

About WBUR 90.9 FM

About WBUR 90.9 FM

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WBUR 90.9 FM is a public radio station that serves the Greater Boston area, providing a mix of news, information, and cultural programming. The station is well known for its in-depth news coverage, providing a range of perspectives on local, national, and international news.



The station's experienced and knowledgeable staff, including reporters and anchors, have a deep understanding of the community they serve and provide accurate, up-to-date, and in-depth coverage of the news and issues that matter to the listeners.



WBUR 90.9 FM offers a range of original news and information programs, from local news coverage to nationally-syndicated news shows like NPR's Morning Edition and All Things Considered. The station also provides in-depth coverage of the arts and culture, with programs like Here & Now, a daily news and information show that focuses on the arts, culture, science, and technology.



In addition to news and information programming, the station also features a variety of talk shows that cover a wide range of topics, from health and wellness to science and technology, and more. The station also provides live coverage of important events, such as political debates, public forums, and speeches by local, national, and international leaders.



For listeners in the Greater Boston area, WBUR 90.9 FM is a valuable resource for staying informed about the latest news and happenings in the community. The station's commitment to providing in-depth, accurate and balanced news and information make it a respected source of information in the community.

