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About V-103
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V-103, officially known as WVEE, is a leading urban contemporary radio station based in Atlanta, Georgia, USA. Serving the greater Atlanta metropolitan area, V-103 has been a cornerstone of the city's radio landscape, offering a dynamic blend of R&B, hip-hop, and soul music.
Throughout the day, V-103 provides listeners with traffic updates and weather forecasts, ensuring they stay informed while enjoying their favorite tunes.
Catering primarily to adult urban music lovers, V-103's programming reflects the interests of its audience, blending classic and contemporary R&B and hip-hop. The station's commitment to community engagement and quality music has solidified its position as a staple in Atlanta's radio landscape.