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WFXE - Foxie 105 - 104.9 FM
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WFXE - Foxie 105 - 104.9 FM

Hip HopR'n'B
WFXE - Foxie 105 - 104.9 FM
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EnglishColumbusGeorgiaUSAHip HopR'n'B
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